Newhall woman accused of killing boyfriend appears in court

A Newhall woman accused of murdering her boyfriend after she allegedly shot him to death in the parking lot of a Canoga Park bar was ordered to appear back to court next month for a pretrial hearing.
Reyanna Villarreal, 25, who appeared Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in San Fernando, is charged with one count of murder with allegations she used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.
She was ordered to appear back in court Oct. 25 for a pretrial hearing, said Shiara DAvila-Morales, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Villarreal has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She remains in custody with bail set at $3 million.
She is charged with killing Jose Mendoza, 21, in a parking lot near a bar on the 22000 block of Roscoe Boulevard on March 5, Deputy District Attorney Julie Kramer said in June.
Villarreal faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
