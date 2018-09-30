Northpark Village Square hosts 2nd annual Harvest Festival

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

Residents gathered at the Northpark Village Square shopping center to celebrate the beginning of the fall season with the second annual Harvest Festival.

“The shopping center doesn’t charge for any of the activities that are here,” said Eric Bowlin, property events manager. “The community service that we do is to remind the parents that we aren’t just here for retail, that we are here to be apart of them as a neighbor.”

The parking lot on the corner of Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway flooded with children in costumes and their parents.

“It’s a collection of cooperative effort, from the different tenants in the shopping center,” Bowlin said.

Children in attendance were able to receive free pumpkins provided by Ralphs.

The free festivities included face painting, a bounce house, games and candy accompanied the free pumpkins at the event.

California Highway Patrol officers handed out stickers, showed children their patrol car and answered questions of parents.

“We really try to empower our tenants to join us to present this as a cooperative effort,” Bowlin said. The shopping center plans to host more community events, he added.

“Now through November, we have our Thursday night autumn music series at the new fountain that was just remodeled in front of Wolf Creek,” Bowlin said.

The events are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 9.

The concerts are free and located in the courtyard in front of Wolf Creek and Starbucks, on the corner of McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive.

Concerts are subject to change and weather permitting.

For more information on the Northpark Village Square’s upcoming events, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/NorthparkVillageSquare/.