On track, SCV Senior Center raises money with “Motown in Town 3”

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

As the SCV Senior Center continues its to work toward its $1 million goal for a new building, the last “Motown in Town” was held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Sunday.

“We’re just so fortunate for this Motown event,” said Kevin MacDonald, executive director of the SCV Senior Center. “The proceeds will go towards building the senior center this year.”

Outside the grand ballroom, guests could grab a drink, meet friends and interact with local businesses and organizations from across the city.

Guests also could walk by an art display from eight artists with the Santa Clarita Artists Association, including Zony Gordon, the fundraiser’s producer. Behind the table for admission, guests walked into the Hyatt’s grand ballroom and sat back while listening to Motown hits ranging from Diana Ross, Al Green and Aretha Franklin.

Initially, Gordon began her involvement with the Senior Center through different art programs, she said. Later, that developed into fundraisers and concerts with musical themes, like the music of The Beatles, to help the building campaign. Not only do the proceeds help, but holding “Motown in Town 3” helps with the new center’s visibility, Gordon said.

“It definitely helps, (the proceeds) go straight to the senior center,” she said.

The new building will be set for completion early next year, said Gordon. The building campaign has amassed $10 million over time, and while the last needed $1 million won’t be made at “Motown in Town 3,” it will help toward that goal, MacDonald said.

One guest, Nancy Gallardo, spoke with MacDonald about new programs to introduce for the new center. As the vice president for USA Dance Antelope Valley Chapter 4037, a way to introduce their ballroom dancing classes into the Santa Clarita Valley could begin with the new senior center, Gallardo said.

“They want it to happen. They believe in the future of seniors,” MacDonald said. “It’s more of an excitement, and excitement is building. And we’re going to try to bring it across the finish line.”