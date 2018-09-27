Out-of-towners accused of kidnapping two others for ransom

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Two out-of-town men were arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping for ransom, regarding two other occupants in the same vehicle.

The two suspects — one from Riverside, the other from Moreno Valley — were taken into custody, with bail for each man set at $1.035 million.

On Wednesday, a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputy assigned to the Highway Interdiction Team spotted spotted what he believed was a stolen vehicle, Deputy Josh Stamsek said Thursday.

“The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and detained four individuals pending his stolen vehicle investigation,” he said.

“Through his investigation, he found the driver and front passenger of the vehicle did not have permission to possess or to drive the indicated vehicle.

“He also found the two back passengers of the vehicle were being transported to somewhere in central California pending payment for their passage,” Stamsek said.

The driver and front passenger were also arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, he said.

Arrested were Miguel Flores, 26, of Riverside, and Juan Carlos Quevedo, 31, of Moreno Valley.

