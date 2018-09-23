Sign In / Register
Subscribe to Print Edition
Email News Brief
Contact Us
Our Story
Departments & Staff
FAQ
User Account Support
Circulation & Delivery Support
Obituaries and Memories
Privacy Policy
Comment Policy
Advertise
Place a classified ad
Media Sponsorships
Community Relations
Internship
Home
News
Crime Center
Earthquake Center
Fire Watch
Weather Center
Latest News
Education
Politics & Government
Environment
Traffic
Archives
e-Edition
Obituaries
Sports
Latest Sports Stories
High School
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Baseball
Basketball
College
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Signal Wine Club
2018 Journalism Awards
Business
Local Business News
The SCV Business Journal
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Photos
Purchase Prints
Photos of the Week
The Vault
Explore
Video Series
News Video
Podcasts
Magazines
2018 SCV Pride
Sunday Signal
PHOTOS: fire crews respond to the Charlie Fire
Annual River Rally participants clean up Santa Clara River
Leona Valley structure fire takes one home, no injuries
Firefighters make progress on Charlie Fire, still at 3,000 acres
Update: Charlie Fire now spreads over 3,000 acres in Castaic, 10 percent contained
Arts Symposium 2018 to set to educate artists on what’s best to succeed
Newhall Ranch Road, McBean Parkway intersection closed Tuesday evening for overlay project
Hill, Knight face off in Palmdale debate
Community gathers for ailing veterinarian
Canyon football ends preleague with win over Royal
Home
News
Crime Center
Earthquake Center
Fire Watch
Weather Center
Latest News
Education
Politics & Government
Environment
Traffic
Archives
e-Edition
Obituaries
Sports
Latest Sports Stories
High School
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Baseball
Basketball
College
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Signal Wine Club
2018 Journalism Awards
Business
Local Business News
The SCV Business Journal
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Photos
Purchase Prints
Photos of the Week
The Vault
Explore
Video Series
News Video
Podcasts
Magazines
2018 SCV Pride
Sunday Signal
Home
News
Crime Center
Earthquake Center
Fire Watch
Weather Center
Latest News
Education
Politics & Government
Environment
Traffic
Archives
e-Edition
Obituaries
Sports
Latest Sports Stories
High School
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Baseball
Basketball
College
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Signal Wine Club
2018 Journalism Awards
Business
Local Business News
The SCV Business Journal
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Photos
Purchase Prints
Photos of the Week
The Vault
Explore
Video Series
News Video
Podcasts
Magazines
2018 SCV Pride
Sunday Signal
PHOTOS: fire crews respond to the Charlie Fire
A Super Scooper makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Lake Hughes Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
By Signal Staff
4 mins ago
White smoke could be seen from the Charlie Fire in Castaic Saturday. Austin Dave/The Signal
Fire Department aircraft attempt to douse flames by dropping water onto the fire. Savanna Birchfield/ The Signal
Helicopters pick up water from the lower lake of Castaic. Savanna Birchfield/ The Signal
Fire Department aircraft attempt to douse flames by dropping water onto the fire. Savanna Birchfield/ The Signal
Helicopters pick up water from the lower lake of Castaic. Savanna Birchfield/ The Signal
White smoke could be seen from the Charlie Fire in Castaic Saturday. Austin Dave/The Signal
A water dropping helicopter makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A water dropping helicopter makes a pass on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A Super Scooper flies over spectators on Lake Hughes Road on it’s way to the Charlie Fire in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A dozer team unloads a dozer on Charlie Canyon Road to fight the Charlie Fire in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A Super Scooper flies over Lake Hughes Road on it’s way to the Charlie Fire in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
The Santa Clarita Valley Mobile Sheriff’s Command Statgion moves into position at the Charlie Fire Command Center in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A Super Scooper makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Lake Hughes Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A Super Scooper makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
An Erickson Air Crane helicopter picks up water from Castaic Lake to fight the Charlie Fire in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
About the author
View All Posts
Signal Staff
You may also like
Firefighters make progress on Charlie Fire, still at 3,000 acres
2 hours ago
Castaic panel pushes road
September 20, 2018
DA: No gun, no casing, no bullet hole, no case against Castaic woman
September 18, 2018
Annual River Rally participants clean up Santa Clara River
Comment
Share This!
Facebook
Twitter
Signal Staff
Add Comment
Share This!
Facebook
Twitter
A Super Scooper makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Lake Hughes Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
PHOTOS: fire crews respond to the Charlie Fire
4 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff
White smoke could be seen from the Charlie Fire in Castaic Saturday. Austin Dave/The Signal
Fire Department aircraft attempt to douse flames by dropping water onto the fire. Savanna Birchfield/ The Signal
Helicopters pick up water from the lower lake of Castaic. Savanna Birchfield/ The Signal
Fire Department aircraft attempt to douse flames by dropping water onto the fire. Savanna Birchfield/ The Signal
Helicopters pick up water from the lower lake of Castaic. Savanna Birchfield/ The Signal
White smoke could be seen from the Charlie Fire in Castaic Saturday. Austin Dave/The Signal
A water dropping helicopter makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A water dropping helicopter makes a pass on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A Super Scooper flies over spectators on Lake Hughes Road on it’s way to the Charlie Fire in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A dozer team unloads a dozer on Charlie Canyon Road to fight the Charlie Fire in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A Super Scooper flies over Lake Hughes Road on it’s way to the Charlie Fire in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
The Santa Clarita Valley Mobile Sheriff’s Command Statgion moves into position at the Charlie Fire Command Center in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A Super Scooper makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Lake Hughes Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
A Super Scooper makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
An Erickson Air Crane helicopter picks up water from Castaic Lake to fight the Charlie Fire in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)
You may also like
Firefighters make progress on Charlie Fire, still at 3,000 acres
2 hours ago
Castaic panel pushes road
September 20, 2018
DA: No gun, no casing, no bullet hole, no case against Castaic woman
September 18, 2018
About the author
View All Posts
Signal Staff
Annual River Rally participants clean up Santa Clara River
Comment
Share This!
Facebook
Twitter
Latest stories on SignalSCV.com
Featured
•
Fire Watch
•
Wildfire
PHOTOS: fire crews respond to the Charlie Fire
4 mins ago
Featured
•
News
Annual River Rally participants clean up Santa Clara River
58 mins ago
Featured
•
Fire Watch
Leona Valley structure fire takes one home, no injuries
2 hours ago