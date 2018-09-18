Prep football notebook: Preleague comes to a close for three Foothill League teams

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The new CIF-Southern Section football polls released on Monday reflect a Friday in which four Foothill League teams lost in preleague contests.

Saugus closed its non-conference schedule with a loss, its first of the season, falling to Division 2 St. Francis 17-13 on the road. The result knocked the Centurions out of the rankings where they held the No. 9 spot in Division 4.

After two consecutive wins Hart was rewarded with the No. 10 spot in the Division 3 rankings, but a 39-36 loss to St. Bonaventure on Friday kept the Indians out of the polls this week. Hart faces Ventura on the road on Friday, Sept. 21 to close out preleague.

Canyon lost to Simi Valley on the road 38-25 in its fourth preleague contest, while Golden Valley fell 28-14 to Bishop Diego in a rematch of last season’s CIF-SS Division 6 championship game. Canyon will face Royal in a home contest on Sept. 21 to finish off its preleague schedule, while Golden Valley will enter its bye week before playing West Ranch on Sept. 28.

Valencia rebounded after a week three loss by beating Loyola 17-7. The Vikings, without three of their running backs, relied on the arm of quarterback Davis Cop, who threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-32 passing. Valencia faces Calabasas at home in a rematch of last season’s exciting 65-63 contest in which the Vikings lost.

After a 56-0 trouncing of Oak Park, West Ranch maintained its No. 2 ranking in the Division 6 polls and finished its preleague scheduled undefeated for the second consecutive year. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 243-45 in the five games they’ve played.

West Ranch record-setter

Wildcats running back Ryan Camacho set a school record for the most rushing yards in a game on Friday, rushing for 332 yards and five touchdowns on only 10 carries, a whopping 33.2 yards per carry. Camacho broke Jake Rice’s record of 289 rushing yards in a game that was set in 2016.

With his five-touchdown performance, Camacho now has 18 scores on the season, 16 of which have come on the ground. Camacho is tied with Davon Booth of El Monte High School and Aidan Galvan of Monache High School for the most rushing touchdowns in the entire state of California, according to MaxPreps.com. His 18 total touchdowns is tied for second-most in the state, behind only Booth who has 21 touchdowns.

Faith Bowl

The fourth annual Faith Bowl between SCCS and Trinity took place on Friday, with the Cardinals coming out on top 56-28.

SCCS quarterback Blake Kirshner threw for 295 yards and six touchdowns, adding a rushing score as well.

The Cardinals are undefeated against the Knights in the Faith Bowl, a tradition that began in 2015.

With the win, SCCS improved to 4-1 on the season and Trinity fell to 1-3. The Cardinals maintained their No. 7 spot in the Division 12 rankings.