Prep football roundup: Vikings and Wildcats prevail, Cowboys fall short

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Valencia 17, Loyola 7

Valencia’s visit to Loyola ended in a 17-7 victory Friday at the Los Angeles school.

Vikings quarterback Davis Cop threw two touchdown passes: a 14-yard pass to Cade Erickson in the second quarter and a 5-yard pass to Hunter Koch in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Scoring started in the second quarter with a 30-yard field goal by Valencia’s Ty Morrison.

Nick Pham’s 43-yard run set up the Vikings’ fourth quarter touchdown.

With a minute left in the game, Loyola (1-3) found the end zone with a 59-yard touchdown run.

Jayvaun Wilson, Jake Santos and Luring Paialii did not play in the game.

The Vikings (2-2) play Calabasas at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

West Ranch 56, Oak Park 0

West Ranch running back Ryan Camacho broke school records for rushing yards (330) and touchdowns (5) in a game as the Wildcats overran Oak Park 56-0 Friday at Valencia High School.

Camacho started the game with four touchdown runs of 76, 60, 78 and 40 yards in the first quarter, capped off by catching a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Weston Eget.

In the second half, with a running clock, Camacho scored again from 16 yards out.

The Wildcats also scored off a 40-yard touchdown run by Jackson Reyes and a 36-yard touchdown pass from Eget to tight end Zachary Van Bennekum.

Camacho’s new records were previously held by Jake Rice, who rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a 2016 game against Canyon.

West Ranch (5-0) plays next at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, entering Foothilll League play against Golden Valley.

Simi Valley 38, Canyon 25

The Cowboys trailed from the beginning as the Pioneers put up two touchdowns on their home turf.

In the second quarter, a 26-yard field goal by Ryan Guluzza and a 52-yard touchdown pass from Aydyn Litz to Nico Shields, and a two-point conversion run in by Shawn Gallagher drew Canyon (1-3) as close as it would get to Simi Valley (4-1).

The Cowboys play Royal at 7 p.m. Friday in its home stadium.