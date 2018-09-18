Saugus candidates set to speak tomorrow

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Those who missed last week’s school board forum featuring the seven Saugus Union School District candidates are invited to attend next week’s school board forum that will be hosted by the nonprofit organization CA25 United for Progress from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After a scheduling conflict forced the group to reschedule the event, a post in the group’s Facebook event said, “We hope you will all still be able to join us.”

Confirmed participants include Laura Arrowsmith, David Barlavi and Chris Trunkey, who are each running to represent the children of Saugus, as well as Donna Robert, Kelly Trunkey and Chris Worthe — the school board candidates of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The forum will be held at Vincenzo’s Pizza Newhall, which is located at 24504 Lyons Ave. in Santa Clarita.

“Join us as we get to know our progressive candidates for William S. Hart Union High School District and Saugus Union School District in a moderated conversation,” the group’s facebook post states. “If you have questions or issues you would like to see addressed, please feel free to submit them to contact@ca25up.org or through our (Facebook) page.”