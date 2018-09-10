Saugus election forum nears

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The Saugus Teachers Association and the California School Employees Association will host a school board candidates forum at James Foster Elementary School at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.

The public is invited for the chance to meet the Saugus Union School District’s prospective board members, learn about their platform and key focuses in this year’s election, as well as hear how each one plans to represent voters’ voices, according to the union’s leaders.

Following the election filing deadline on Aug. 10, seven Santa Clarita Valley residents are in the the race to serve as a trustee of the governing board.

Incumbent and current board clerk Paul De La Cerda said he will not file his papers and declare his candidacy this year for Area No. 1, but three local challengers — David Barlavi, Jesus Henao and Evan Patlian — have.

Also running are Laura Arrowsmith and Sharlene Duzick, who will challenge incumbents Judy Umeck of Area No. 2 and Christopher Trunkey of Area No. 5, respectively.

Most of the candidates have issued statements, but the forum will provide the first chance for the public to hear from each candidate in one place.

The midterm elections are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and will include multiple school board races occurring across the Santa Clarita Valley.

James Foster Elementary School is located at 22500 Pamplico Drive in Saugus.