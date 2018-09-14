SCCS and Trinity football gearing up for annual Faith Bowl

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Looking for its fourth straight win, Santa Clarita Christian School football travels to Fillmore High School to take on Trinity Classical Academy in the annual Faith Bowl on Friday night.

Coming off a bye week, Trinity (1-2) looks to get back on the winning track as they dropped their last game against Fillmore two weeks ago.

“We have been working on us,” said Trinity head coach Les Robinson. “The game comes down to blocking and tackling. The team that blocks and tackles the best will have the opportunity to execute their scheme, no matter the offense and defense.”

The Knights are led by junior quarterback Rick Roberts, who has been the primary ball-handler for Trinity, throwing for 632 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Senior quarterback Phineas Yi will also get some snaps under center as Robinson will try to plug both players in at specific situations.

“It’s kind of hard to say,” Robinson said. “Our competition has increased but we still have (Yi) and with him he presents a more athletic attack while (Roberts) is more cerebral.”

Running back Jacob Estanol went down in the first game of the season with an apparent high ankle sprain, but the Knights hope to get a running game that has averaged 68 yards per game going against the Cardinals.

Estanol will be a game-time decision.

The Cardinals (3-1) are coming off two blowout wins against Northgate and Morningside, scoring a combined 103 points in the contests.

Senior quarterback Blake Kirshner has thrown 17 touchdowns and 1,204 yards on the year. The senior ranks as the seventh-leading touchdown passer in the nation and the eighth-leading passer in terms of yardage.

Lucas Pettee is the leading rusher for the Cardinals, rushing for 435 yards on 76 carries and four touchdowns on the year.

“We are going to try to stay balanced and continue to execute on the ground and through the air,” said SCCS head coach Mark Bates. “We just have to continue to play that we have been playing.”

The Faith Bowl is set to kick off at Fillmore High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.