Scout Me Win set for its upcoming carnival, now on Oct. 27

By Ryan Mancini

9 mins ago

The Scout Me Win Golf Carnival for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America at Sand Canyon Country Club in Santa Clarita has been pushed back to Oct. 27.

Initially intended for Sept. 15, the event was rescheduled in an attempt to receive a larger turnout from the community and include more organizations who wish to financially support or are interested in a sponsorship, said Jeff Shrewsbury, district executive of the BSA Western Los Angeles County Council.

“I started talking with friends and supporters to participate, so the event was pushed back to allow for a larger attendance and expanding awareness,” he said.

With the help of the country club’s owner Steve Kim, Shrewsbury has worked with his wife Michele Braverman, Sand Canyon’s special events coordinator, to continue reaching out to small businesses and celebrities to bring the carnival to life. In spreading word about the event, Shrewsbury said he’s reached out to over 1,700 in WLACC’s Bill Hart District to attend and participate.

The carnival will feature games, contests and activities for scouts and their families to partake in, such as a horse drawn wagon, balloon popping, putting and a bounce house. Guests will also receive raffle tickets for a chance to win $1 million, a Nintendo Switch or $5,000 through a putting contest.

Beginning at 8 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m., admission costs will start at no charge for guests 17 and younger, who will receive a youth event pass which includes a golden ticket for some of the drawing contests. Guests age 18 and older will pay $10, receiving food coupons, a golden ticket and other activity tickets. Food and snacks will also be provided.

Hoping parents and scouts have a lot of fun, Shrewsbury emphasized on a sense of interacting with the rest of the community.

“The whole point of this is I want the kids and families to be together, outside of the house, get away from video games and be together and (have) community relations,” he said. “My goal is exactly that, to create more activities for the kids.”