SCV Water announced new chief financial and administrative officer

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

SCV Water officials announced Monday the hiring of Eric Campbell as its new chief financial and administrative officer.

Monday marked his first day on the job.

Campbell joins SCV Water with 30 years of financial experience in the public and private sector.

As CFAO, he will oversee the agency’s financial, risk management, information technology, and administrative activities and provide strategic financial leadership for complex water supply and facility transactions.

“We are thrilled to have Eric as SCV Water’s new chief financial and administrative officer,”

said Matt Stone, SCV Water general manager, in a news release. “He is a great fit with our new agency and will mesh well with the management team and staff.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge in financial planning, purchasing and budgeting for utilities; and has extensive experience with water rate planning and executing bond transactions,” Stone said.

The position of Chief Financial and Administrative Officer was formerly held by Valerie Pryor who left the agency recently to pursue a position outside of the SCV.

News of the hiring comes less than a week after the agency announced having received an award for having produced an exemplary budget under Pryor who served as assistant general manager.

The Castaic Lake Water Agency and Newhall County Water District – now both part of SCV Water — received Certificates of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for their FY 2016/17 Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports.

During his career, Campbell has held various finance, risk management and strategic planning positions with the LA Department of Water and Power, Seattle City Light,and Glendale Water and Power.

Most recently, Campbell served as the Financial Analysis and Planning Manager for Pasadena Water and Power where he was responsible for long-term financial planning,

operating and capital budgets, capital planning, electric and water rates, purchasing, account spayable, and timekeeping.

Campbell brings private sector experience, having worked for Deloitte, a multinational professional services firm, where he assisted Fortune 100 clients with their risk assessment, financial management and reporting tools.

“I am eager to meet my team and get up to speed on the issues,” said Campbell, in a statement. “I look forward to establishing an integrated financial, technology, and administrative plan that will enable SCV Water to meet the challenges of providing high quality water to its customers.”

“As the new CFAO (which replaces the vacant assistant general manager position), Campbell will also play an integral role,” Stone said, “to enhance integrated regional water management in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Campbell is expected to lend his expertise to develop a strategic approach to long-term financing and consideration of new revenue source.

