Sheriff’s deputies respond to report of a man with a gun in Newhall

By Skylar Barti

10 mins ago

Deputies arrested a man Sunday morning after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a firearm at his Newhall home, according to Sgt. Scott Shoemaker of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies with the SCV station responded to a family disturbance call in the 21000 block of Ficus Drive in Newhall. The suspect was threatening to kill his girlfriend with a gun, before locking himself inside his bedroom, Shoemaker said.

“We made several announcements for him to come out before he eventually gave himself up,” Shoemaker said.

The suspect was described as a 33-year-old male, but his name and official charges were not available as of 9:20 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.