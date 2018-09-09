Sheriff’s investigating dead body found in Canyon Country

By Skylar Barti

5 hours ago

A female body was found near the bridge at Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Sunday morning, officials said.

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies received a call at 7:45 a.m. for a single-person rescue in the wash near Whites Canyon Road with assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mohrhoff.

Coroners were notified of the incident at 10 a.m. and were dispatched to the scene, according to Jeffrey Guilmette with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.