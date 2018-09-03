Slight change in air quality following another unhealthy day

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

The air quality forecast indicated another day of unhealthy conditions for Santa Clarita Valley residents early this week, health officials said Monday.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory stating that the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday. Tuesday, however, is forecasted to have moderate air quality conditions, according to South Coast AQMD.

Monday’s Air Quality Index sat at 101, with the message that “active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors,” according to Air Now. The Air Quality Index for Tuesday is at 70, which recommends reducing any prolonged or tasking work outside for unusually sensitive people.

A stark contrast between both days is the number of ozone pollutants in the air. By Tuesday, a large drop in ozone and other pollutants contributed to the change in air quality. Pollutant details were largely labeled as “good,” but there will be more PM 2.5 particles in the air, causing the “moderate” forecast.

PM 2.5 particles are fine, inhalable particles made of a combination of liquid droplets and solid particles, such as dust, dirt, soot or smoke, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The advisory applied to the East San Gabriel Valley area as well, which also forecasted Tuesday as “moderate,” according to the South Coast AQMD website.