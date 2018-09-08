The path is set for upcoming Walk For Life fundraiser

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With a change in venue and and walking route, the SCV Pregnancy Center is getting their Walk For Life fundraiser ready to go Sept. 29.

“The Walk for Life has been a staple event in Santa Clarita for many years,” said Brendie Heter, community relations director for the center. “However this year, we have completely revamped the event with a new venue, new route and are excited to share our new office building.”

Walkers will start at the Crossroads Community Church for registration at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m., going up and down Newhall Ranch Road. One stop on the way will be at the new SCV Pregnancy Center Clinic.

Those who participate can start or join a team, or be an individual walker. Teams of 10 raise $250, $2,500 per team, providing enough funds for at least 10 medical and counseling appointments, according to the pregnancy center’s website.

To participate and/or donate, go to scvpc.org/walk-for-life/.