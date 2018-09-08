The path is set for upcoming Walk For Life fundraiser
Vehicles pass by an abandoned bus stop overhang near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Millhouse Drive on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
By Signal Staff
1 min ago

With a change in venue and and walking route, the SCV Pregnancy Center is getting their Walk For Life fundraiser ready to go Sept. 29.

“The Walk for Life has been a staple event in Santa Clarita for many years,” said Brendie Heter, community relations director for the center. “However this year, we have completely revamped the event with a new venue, new route and are excited to share our new office building.”

Walkers will start at the Crossroads Community Church for registration at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m., going up and down Newhall Ranch Road. One stop on the way will be at the new SCV Pregnancy Center Clinic.

Those who participate can start or join a team, or be an individual walker. Teams of 10 raise $250, $2,500 per team, providing enough funds for at least 10 medical and counseling appointments, according to the pregnancy center’s website.

To participate and/or donate, go to scvpc.org/walk-for-life/.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Vehicles pass by an abandoned bus stop overhang near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Millhouse Drive on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The path is set for upcoming Walk For Life fundraiser

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

With a change in venue and and walking route, the SCV Pregnancy Center is getting their Walk For Life fundraiser ready to go Sept. 29.

“The Walk for Life has been a staple event in Santa Clarita for many years,” said Brendie Heter, community relations director for the center. “However this year, we have completely revamped the event with a new venue, new route and are excited to share our new office building.”

Walkers will start at the Crossroads Community Church for registration at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m., going up and down Newhall Ranch Road. One stop on the way will be at the new SCV Pregnancy Center Clinic.

Those who participate can start or join a team, or be an individual walker. Teams of 10 raise $250, $2,500 per team, providing enough funds for at least 10 medical and counseling appointments, according to the pregnancy center’s website.

To participate and/or donate, go to scvpc.org/walk-for-life/.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff