Transient arrested on burglary, drug charges after alleged break-in

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A transient was arrested on suspicion of burglary and drug possession Saturday after he was allegedly found breaking into a Canyon Country business.

The unemployed 33-year-old man, identified by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as being from Canyon Country, was arrested Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

“Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a business located on the 26800 block of Oak Avenue in Canyon Country,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies made contact with the suspect, and arrested him on commercial burglary charges, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia,” she said.

The suspect’s bail was set at $21,250.

