Trinity football will rely on its versatility against Calvary Chapel Christian

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Trinity Classical Academy football finishes off its preleague slate tonight with an interesting opponent: Calvary Chapel Christian School of Las Vegas.

The Lions are an 8-man football team transitioning to 11-man and are currently ranked No. 68 in the state of Nevada. The fact that the team is from out of state combined with its 8-man status made scouting more of a challenge than usual for the Knights.

“It’s harder to scout them and know what kind of schemes they’re going to run or what kind of defense they’re going to run,” said quarterback Rick Roberts. “We’ve just got to come out here (tonight) expecting anything.”

Although the opponent is a bit of a mystery, the Knights know exactly what they themselves bring to the table.

Versatility has been a strength for Trinity throughout the season, starting with quarterback. Roberts and Phineas Yi have been splitting time at the position, although coach Les Robinson says there are at least five guys on the team that can play it.

“Phineas and I bring different things to the table and whatever we need to do that game, we have someone that can do it,” Roberts said. “If we need to spread it out, open the ball and throw it, if we need to run the ball a little more, he can do that better than I can.”

Trinity has three very capable receivers in Carson Campuzano, AJ Horning and Kyle Fields, who each have five touchdown on the season. On the ground, Fields leads the team in terms of rushing yards with 95 to go with two touchdowns. Edgar Romero and Jacob Estanol are tied for second on the team with 66 yards apiece. Romero also had two touchdowns.

Horning is a freshman and Romero is a sophomore, which keep competition healthy with upperclassmen.

“There’s really no age thing with skill guys,” Robinson said. “They’re blessed with speed or moves or hands, great hand eye coordination, it’s almost like, innate.”

Trinity takes on Calvary Chapel tonight at 7 p.m. at Fillmore High School.