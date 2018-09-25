Valencia’s Sung Chae Park earns medalist as Vikings prevail at Foothill League girls golf meet No. 4

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Sung Chae Park was surprised when she made the Valencia girls golf team. So when she was named medalist in Foothill League meet No. 4 at Hansen Dam on Tuesday, she was stunned.

“I didn’t know I was going to make it today,” Park said. “And I think I got way better because the last match I shot like, 49.”

Park, who transferred to Valencia prior to this season, carded a 3-over 39 for the lowest score of the day. West Ranch’s Noelle Song recorded 4-over for second place. Jasmine Reblando (Golden Valley), Meghan Silver (Hart) and Ashley Song (Valencia) each logged 5-over for a third-place tie.

Noelle Song currently leads the individual league standings at 114 (high out). Ashley Song is second at 116 and Park is third at 119.

In terms of team standings, the Vikings now trail West Ranch by just one stroke after winning the fourth league meet at 224. It’s Valencia’s third team victory of the season.

The Wildcats totaled 226 and Saugus finished at 233 for third place.

“We’re like tied right now, so I really wanted to win this game,” Park said. “As a team, I want to get better.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s league meet, Park adjusted and stabilized her swing by working on drills given to her by coach John Minkus. In the future, she wants to improve her short game, a skill she dedicates an hour to on four different days in the week.

“The shots were great today, but my short time, if I work on it more, I think that it’ll get better,” Park said.

Foothill League meet No. 5 is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 9.