VIA to host City Council candidate forum Sept. 18

By Perry Smith

12 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Valley Industry Association is giving the business community a chance to hear about issues for Santa Clarita next week during its monthly luncheon event.

“In VIA’s history, we have always been at the forefront of advocacy for business and industry in the Santa Clarita Valley, and our elected officials of course have a big role in that, whether it’s at the local, state or federal level,” said Teresa Todd, vice chair of marketing for VIA, and founding owner of Point of View Communication.

“Our monthly business luncheons are so popular and well-attended that it’s a perfect forum for giving candidates a platform to share their vision and ideas with business leaders in the community.”

VIA has confirmed attendance from 12 of the City Council candidates, including the three incumbents. The seats are currently held by Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean and Councilman Bill Miranda. All have filed for re-election in addition to 12 challengers.

The list of anticipated attendees includes:

*Marsha McLean, Mayor Pro Tem, city of Santa Clarita

*Bill Miranda, Councilman, City of Santa Clarita

*Laurene Weste, Councilwoman, City of Santa Clarita

*TimBen Boydston, Executive Director

*Ken Dean, Teacher/Educator

*Jason Gibbs, Senior Project Manager

*Brett Haddock, Software Engineer

*Sandra L. Nichols, Retired

*Logan Smith, Non-Profit Organizer

*Diane Trautman, Non-Profit Organization Leader

*Sankalp B. Varma, Driver

*Paul J. Wieczorek, Postal Carrier

Ed Masterson of SOS Entertainment is scheduled to moderate the forum. Those who are interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 13.

VIA hosts its lunch meetings every third Tuesday of the month, with topics running the gamut of “anything that’s a resources or useful to business people,” Todd said, noting last month there was information about active-shooter awareness, which was a highly attended event.

The Santa Clarita City Council candidates forum is being held Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 11:45 a.m. at Valencia Country Club located at 27330 N. Tourney Road in Valencia. The cost of attendance is $50 for VIA members and $65 for non-VIA members.

For more information about the event of VIA, visit VIA.org.