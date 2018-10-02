Detectives searching for missing Valencia man

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Unit, are asking the public’s help in finding a Valencia man who went missing Monday.

They’re looking for John Robert Mazur, a 48-year-old while man who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, according to a news release issued by LASD Dep. Charles Moore Tuesday afternoon.

Mazur was last seen about 1 a.m. Monday on the 28000 block of Braddon Oak Drive, in Valencia.

He is described as 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

“His family and friends are very concerned for his well-being because he suffers from PTSD and is on dialysis,” Moore said in the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit Sgt. Sandra Nava or Detective Tamar Abraham at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestopper

