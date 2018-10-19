Alleged gang member arrested near Gorman; drugs and guns seized

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An alleged gang member is behind bars following a traffic stop Tuesday night, near Gorman, which netted a seizure of guns and drugs, according to sheriff’s officials.

About 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station carried out a traffic stop on Frazier Mountain Park Road, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The driver, a 32-year-old adult man, was initially found to be driving on a suspended license for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“But then, the deputy learned that the Long Beach man was a gang member, had two loaded firearms in his car, and was in possession of cocaine, and a large quantity of marijuana,” Miller said Friday.

The Long Beach man was arrested on three felony charges, and two misdemeanor charges. His vehicle was towed, after deputies seized firearms and narcotics from the vehicle as evidence, according to deputies.

The suspect was then transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail.

Gorman is located in the northernmost part of the area SCV deputies patrol.

“Although small, it’s an important place to check for criminals because it is ‘one of the most continuously used roadside rest stops in California’ which means—thousands of motorists pass through there daily,” Miller said.

Tuesday’s arrest and seizure is the latest traffic stop near to Gorman to yield guns and drugs.

Late last month, two out-of-town men were arrested during a traffic stop on suspicion of kidnapping for ransom, regarding two other occupants in the same vehicle.

The two suspects — one from Riverside, the other from Moreno Valley — were taken into custody, with bail for each man set at $1.035 million.

Four individuals were detained.

The arresting deputy found the driver and front passenger of the vehicle did not have permission to possess or to drive the indicated vehicle, Deputy Josh Stamsek said at the time.

The deputy also found the two back passengers of the vehicle were being transported to somewhere in central California pending payment for their passage,” Stamsek said.

The driver and front passenger were also arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, he said.

