Bakersfield man faces drug, firearm charges following traffic stop

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Bakersfield man was arrested for alleged drug and firearm offences this week after he was pulled over in a traffic stop.

In the early hours of Tuesday night, deputies on patrol with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were checking on businesses in Castaic when they spotted a suspicious car.

“During their patrol checks, they contacted a male adult suspect from Bakersfield who was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and acid,” Dep. Josh Stamsek, SCV Sheriff Station spokesman, said.

“They continued with their investigation and discovered the suspect was also in possession of a high powered assault rifle, two loaded high capacity magazines, and a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

“Needless to say, we took all of the narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and weapons as evidence and booked the suspect into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for a multitude of criminal offenses,” Stamsek said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt