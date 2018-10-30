Big fire response for report of brush fire near Acton

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Firefighting units from two battalions including five water-dumping aircraft — three helicopters and two SuperScoopers — responded to reports of flames spotted near Highway 14 in Acton but found no sign of a brush fire.

The response happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. Tuesday when officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received word of a brush fire near Escondido Canyon Road, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

The call came in at 9:07 a.m. and the first firefighters arrived at 9:19 a.m., but at 9:47 a.m. the fire call was cancelled, Lozano said.

Responding units also included more than half a dozen fire engines, a bulldozer, water tankers, and a dozen other emergency vehicles.

The responding firefighters scanned the area repeatedly before closing the call at 9:47 a.m.

