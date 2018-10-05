Boys & Girls ready for the holidays

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is celebrating its 50th anniversary and kicking off the holidays with its annual Festival of Trees fundraiser, scheduled Nov. 16-18.

“This is really a community event to get the community together and kick off the holiday season,” said Ann-Marie Bjorkman, board president of the SCV chapter of the Boys & Girls Club. “Now we’re ready for the holidays.”

“The Boys & Girls Club is making a difference in the lives of thousands of local children and teens by supporting their academic success, providing a second home and building leaders,” according to news release from the club.

The Festival of Trees gives the community the opportunity to support the club’s mission, by viewing and bidding on designed and decorated large trees, tabletop trees and one-of-a-kind gingerbread houses.

“Large trees range in height from 6-9 feet, and many come with gifts including event tickets, wine, furniture, jewelry and more,” according to the news release. “Many large trees are only available to bid on during the live auction at the Magic of the Lights Gala.”

The Magic of the Lights Gala will kick off the event Friday, Nov. 16. Individual tickets to the gala are $85.

This year, the event was scheduled so that residents can enjoy both the Newhall tree lighting and the Boys & Girls Club gala, Bjorkman said.

At the gala, there will be boutique shopping, a silent auction, cocktail reception, food and drinks, and entertainment, according to the news release.

Tables available with sponsorships, for more information go to www.scvbgc.org.

Following the gala, the festival will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 18.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 for adults, $5 for children, seniors or military.

“Singers, musicians, dancers and more will be featured on the stage throughout the festival and strolling magicians will be on hand to dazzle the crowd with some amazing tricks,” according to the news release.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, the Jingle Jam is scheduled to dance the night away. There will be swing dance lessons for beginners, as well as space for advanced dancers, according to the news release.

The Holiday Boutique will be presented by Cottage Lane Festivals, and feature booths with handmade crafts, fashion jewelry and accessories, clothing, food, gifts, holiday decor and more.

“All the proceeds go back to the SCV club,” Bjorkman said. “Nothing leaves this valley.”

The event is scheduled to be at The Centre on Carl Boyer Drive. During general admission, there will be off-site parking at Mission Valley Bank and a free shuttle to the location of the event.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley was founded in 1968, and provides 1,600 local youth, ranging from age 7 to 17, with programs that provide a safe and supportive environment, support academic success and develops character and leadership, according to the news release.

The club’s mission is to “enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

“We have to give back to the people of Santa Clarita,” Bjorkman said. The Boys & Girls Club “is amazing. We are really taking care of our kids during the holiday season.

“There are a lot of families and kids that go without during the holidays,” she said. “We can be there for families that need extra help.”

For more information on the club or event, visit www.scvbg.org.