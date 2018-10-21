Brush fire ignites by Vasquez Canyon Road, no structures under threat
Firefighters work to snuff out the Vasquez Fire on Sunday. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Ryan Mancini
27 mins ago

Firefighters tackled a brush fire believed to be caused by a car crash on Vasquez Canyon Road Sunday evening.

The 2.5-acre fire broke out following a reported rollover crash involving at least one sedan on the 17000 block of Vasquez Canyon Road.

Units from Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest fire were dispatched to the blaze at 4:15 p.m., according to Capt. Ron Haralson of the LA County Fire Department. No structures were threatened, he said. The fire was almost fully contained by 5 p.m., according to fire officials at the scene.

California Highway Patrol and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units shut down Vasquez Canyon Road as firefighting, units arrived to the location of the blaze, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the CHP.

No further information about the vehicle and its driver were available. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to CHP.

Austin Dave contributed to this story.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we get more information.

About the author

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.

