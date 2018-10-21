Brush fire ignites by Vasquez Canyon Road, no structures under threat

By Ryan Mancini

27 mins ago

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters tackled a brush fire believed to be caused by a car crash on Vasquez Canyon Road Sunday evening.

The 2.5-acre fire broke out following a reported rollover crash involving at least one sedan on the 17000 block of Vasquez Canyon Road.

Units from Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest fire were dispatched to the blaze at 4:15 p.m., according to Capt. Ron Haralson of the LA County Fire Department. No structures were threatened, he said. The fire was almost fully contained by 5 p.m., according to fire officials at the scene.

California Highway Patrol and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units shut down Vasquez Canyon Road as firefighting, units arrived to the location of the blaze, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the CHP.

No further information about the vehicle and its driver were available. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to CHP.

Austin Dave contributed to this story.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we get more information.