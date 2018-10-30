Canyon football coach Rich Gutierrez resigns

By Signal Staff

12 mins ago

Canyon’s Rich Gutierrez has resigned from his position as head football coach Canyon’s athletic director Derek Rusk said on Tuesday night.

This past year marked Gutierrez’s eighth season with the Cowboys and he leaves the program with a 44-43-1 overall record.

The Cowboys dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, contributing to a 2-8 overall record and 0-5 league record.

Gutierrez’s most successful campaign came in 2013 when he went 8-3 overall and 4-1 in league.

In his second season with the Cowboys, Gutierrez helped lead Canyon to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division III playoffs.

The Cowboys last made the playoffs in 2017, reaching the second round in Division 6.