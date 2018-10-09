Case dropped in car sale gone awry

By Jim Holt

1 hour ago

Prosecutors citing a lack of evidence tossed out the case against a Northridge man accused of running down another man with his car during a car-sale-gone-awry.

Gary Keith Evans, 22, was arrested Aug. 13 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

“The case was declined due to insufficient evidence,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident happened on the 23600 block of Meadowridge Drive, near Newhall Avenue, in Newhall.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

They learned upon arrival, however, that the pedestrian was a man trying to sell his car, and that the alleged suspect was the prospective buyer.

