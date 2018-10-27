Check out these haunted houses across Santa Clarita and beyond

By Ryan Mancini

3 hours ago

Nothing says Halloween quite like a spooky haunted house. Thrillseekers will want to check out the nearest haunted house displays for some scare-filled, goosebump-inducing adventures.

Beware the Dark Realm

Guests walking through the Dark Realm will be met with live monsters, special effects and different sets going through the haunted house. A nonprofit home haunt, Beware the Dark Realm helps raise money for the Child & Family Center.

There is no age limit to attend Beware the Dark Realm. It is open from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. It’s located at 28621 Sugar Pine Way, Santa Clarita.

Jack the Ripper Virtual Reality Haunted House

Presented by Hollow Studios, “Wax House: The Legend of Jack the Ripper” welcomes guests into a dark London alleyway as Scotland Yard’s newest recruits. They then don a virtual reality headset which takes them to London in 1888, where the new detectives will uncover the stories of Jack’s five victims and search for clues within the Wax House.

Tickets cost $29.95. The haunted house will be open until Oct. 31 and is located on 21516 Golden Triangle Road.

Buy tickets at hollowzone.com/location-map.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse

A regular destination during Halloween season, the SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse will be hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The annual event will feature a walk through the jailhouse along with a petting zoo, games, entertainment and a costume contest for all ages.

The haunted jailhouse will be open Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all who attend will have to pay $2 for entry.

The Basement: A Live Escape Room Experience

While not necessarily a haunted house, The Basement welcomes guests into a four-chapter plan to escape the clutches of cannibalistic serial killer Edward Tandy. For each 45-minute chapter, find out how to escape the basement, the elevator shaft, the study and the courtyard.

To book one, several or all of the rooms, go to thebasementla.com/rooms.php. For any questions or concerns, The Basement’s website recommends those who are interested to check out their FAQ page at thebasementla.com/rooms.php. The Basement is located at 12909 Foothill Blvd. in Sylmar.

Reign of Terror Haunted House

This haunted house features eight different attractions “designed to target – and maximize – a different part of your deepest fears,” according to Reign of Terror’s website. After exiting one attraction, the scares continue as guests find themselves entering the next attraction.

Tickets can be purchased online for $15, $20 and $25 at rothauntedhouse.com/#attractions. The Reign of Terror is open 7-10 p.m. on Fridays, Sundays, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7-11 p.m. on Saturdays. It will continue to be open for the year on Oct. 27-28, 30-31 and Nov. 3. It’s located at Janss Marketplace at 197 N. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks.