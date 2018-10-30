Deputies investigate death in Newhall

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies began investigating a suspected overdose death of a man in Newhall on Tuesday morning.

“We have a death investigation underway,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“We’re sure what it is at this point,” he said, noting he was expecting an update from deputies at the scene.

At 10:40 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a possible overdose at a residence on the 24000 block of Spruce Street, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:45 a.m. and began performing CPR, she said.

“A woman apparently came out of the house screaming that someone was dying,” Lozano said.

Paramedics “cleared” from the scene at 11:22 a.m.

Deputies who remained at the scene roped off an area of concern with yellow tape.

More details about the incident are expected to be released soon.

