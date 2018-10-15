Eternal Valley nearly finished with construction project

By Georgia Rios

1 min ago

Eternal Valley Memorial Park will soon be finished with its four-month-long construction project, which began in June to make improvements on roads, irrigations systems and water mains.

“About 90 percent of the cemetery is being repaved,” said Richard Nunally, general manager of Eternal Valley. “It’s long overdue — in the cemetery business it’s not always a master plan, it’s ‘build as you go.’ We put in new drains and all of the gardens will have new curbs. It’s going to look beautiful.”

The entire project will have cost about $2 million by the time it is finished.

Construction is expected to be completed on Oct. 31.