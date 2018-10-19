Firefighters snuff out Newhall brush fire in 40 minutes
Firefighter applies water on the Newhall brush fire. Photo for The Signal by Rick McClure.
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

Firefighters made short work of a blaze that burned at least one quarter-acre of brush in Newhall Friday afternoon, extinguishing it in about 40 minutes.

The fire reported on Drayton Street at Railroad Avenue was first reported at 12:26 p.m. and was reported out shortly after 1 p.m., said Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“All forward progress of the fire was reported stopped at 1:07,” he said. “We held it to the wash riverbed.”

No one was injured and no structures threatened.

As of 3 p.m., some firefighters remained at the fire scene, Medina said.

Water dumped on Newhall brush fire. Photo for The Signal by Rick McClure.

