Foothill League Alumni Kick of College Football Season

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

As prep football season gets underway in the Santa Clarita Valley, alumni from the Foothill League, as well as Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy, are competing at the next level in college football.

Here’s a look at a few SCV products who have seen playing time with their college team this season. Check next Sunday’s edition of The Signal for more college ball standouts.

Rhett Almond, BYU, Hart

Almond has appeared in five games, punting 21 times for a total of 905 yards. Four of those punts have been over 50 yards with the longest reaching 52 yards.

Thomas Bambrick, Simon Fraser University, Hart

In three games with Simon Fraser, an NCAA football team located in Burnaby, British Columbia, Bambrick has logged two tackles.

Amir Bishop, University of La Verne, Saugus

The former Centurion has three receptions for 135 yards in four games. He’s scored one touchdown in his sophomore campaign: a 53-yard reception from Josh Evans in a game against Claremont on Sept. 29.

Tyler Bjorklund, Colorado State University, Valencia/COC

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman has started for the Rams against Hawaii, Colorado, Arkansas and Florida. In the game against Arkansas, a 34-27 win, Bjorklund helped his team to the first win over an SEC team in Fort Collins.

Gary Bojorquez, University of La Verne, Saugus

As a sophomore with the Leopards, Bojorquez has three total tackles this season: one solo and one assist.

Alec Chadwick, Houston Baptist, Valencia/COC

Chadwick has made 2-of-2 field goals, with a long of 35 yards in four games in his senior year with Houston Baptist.

Additionally, he’s punted five times for 217 yards and a long of 59 yards and on six kickoffs, he’s totaled 1,372 yards. Chadwick also has made 15 of 17 PATs.

Jacob Chobanian, Chapman University, Hart

Chobanian, a senior, has three receptions for 57 yards this season with one touchdown, which came via a 19-yard catch from Ian Fieber.

Egidio DellaRipa, Vanderbilt, West Ranch/COC

The former Wildcat has made an appearance in every game this season for a Commodores on the offensive line that has helped the team to an average of 27.60 points per game and 414.2 yards per game.

Ryan DeMarois, Minot State, Trinity

At linebacker, DeMarois has 21 total tackles in five games in his freshman year, four of which were tackles for a loss. He also has one interception and one pass breakup on the season.

Wes Fitzpatrick, College of Idaho, Hart/COC

Following up a season in which he ranked third on the team in terms of receptions, Fitzpatrick has has caught three passes in three games for 36 yards in his senior year.

Linwood Foy, Louisville, COC

Foy is listed as an offensive lineman on the official Louisville roster, but has played in five games on defense. He’s logged two total tackles as a redshirt-senior.

Dorian Gerald, Arkansas, COC

In his first season with the Razorbacks after two years at College of the Canyons, Gerald has played in one game against Eastern Illinois and had two tackles. After that game, he dealt with an ankle injury and returned for a game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Desean Holmes, FAU, COC

Holmes, a junior, has hauled in four receptions in four games for a total of 45 yards. Thirty-eight of those yards came against Air Force on Sept. 8.

Trent Irwin, Stanford, Hart

Irwin has had at least two receptions in each of his five games this season with the Cardinal. In total, he has 20 catches for 184 yards. He’s also returned four punts for 49 yards in his senior year.

Andrew Karatepeyan, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, COC

The COC product ranks fourth on the team in terms of total tackles with 29, six of which are the solo variety. Karatepeyan, who plays defensive end, has appeared in five games and also has three tackles for a loss.