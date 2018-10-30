GO Jazz Big Band to perform at West Ranch High School Theater

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A local jazz band will show off their talents, via color and sound, in Stevenson Ranch next month.

The GO Jazz Big Band is set for a Nov. 18 performance date at West Ranch High School Theater. Its theme, “Spectrum,” revolves around the Isaac Newton concept that colors are like notes on a musical scale, said Brian Leff, director of jazz studies at West Ranch High School.

“It’s just tiny windows of wavelengths, but in it lies everything we’ve ever seen, or ever will see,” Leff said.



The band will perform hits by artists such as Count Basie, Soundgarden, Maria Schneider, Duke Ellington and many others, with complementary theatrical lighting and sound to maximize a sonic and visual experience, he said.

Songs include jazz songs that fit the colorful theme, like “Blue Moon,” “Yellow Days,” and “Mood Indigo,” along with other color-infused pop songs like “It Ain’t Easy Being Green” and “Black Hole Sun.”

The band’s lead vocalist Steve Lively will also perform songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Paul Anka, Tom Kubis and Rob McConnell.



The show begins at 3 p.m. General admission is $10, seniors $5 and West Ranch students can get in for free.

More information is available at GOJazzBigBand.com.