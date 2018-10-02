Governor vetoes, signs bills by legislators

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

By the end of the day on Sept. 30, the deadline for signing off on laws authored during this legislative session, Gov. Jerry Brown had approved some of the remaining bills introduced by legislators serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, and vetoed others.

Stern

Senate Bill 1281, introduced by Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, was signed into law on Monday and evaluates the enforcement of firearms prohibitions for individuals who committed serious or violent offenses as juveniles.

It aims to ensure any person who commits a serious crime as a juvenile cannot possess a gun when they successfully complete probation, even if, due to rehabilitation and good behavior, their records have been sealed and cannot be used against them in a court of law, or in applying for college, a job, a credit card or an apartment.

However, SB 1481 was vetoed, much to Stern’s disappointment, said Stern spokesman Matt Weiner. The bill would have prohibited the possession of the body parts of eleven endangered species, which included: lions, elephants, rhinoceroses and giraffes.

Wilk

Two bills authored by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, were signed into law in the last week before the deadline, he announced Monday.

SB 1409, signed into law Monday, aims to help the California economy through streamlining hemp production statewide, allowing California farmers to grow and produce it, which would particularly benefit the Antelope Valley.

SB 1036, signed into law on Sept. 27, would prohibit releasing the personal contact information of a student or parent in the meeting minutes of a governing body, an issue that stemmed from a Saugus Union School District board meeting, when a student’s grandmother who spoke during the public comment portion of a meeting learned that her residential address had been published as part of the official record of the meeting’s minutes.

Lackey

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, had three bills vetoed in the last week, his spokesman Tim Townsend said Monday.



Assembly Bill 1865 would have expanded legal protections for guide and service dogs who are injured or killed, while AB 2026 would have created a standard educational program requirement for salespersons at used car dealerships. AB 2255 expands tools for law enforcement to detect unlicensed cannabis delivery drivers and distributors when they encounter them on the road.

Lackey previously cited passing into law AB 1192, which allowed retired peace officers to carry high-capacity firearms, as his biggest legislative accomplishment this session.



Acosta

Brown approved SBl 967, which Rep. Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita, had co-authored with Sen. Tom Berryhill, R-Modesto on Sept. 22. The bill would give foster youth in California the ability to have their state university tuition waived if they obtain a 4.0 gpa and would apply to both the University of California and California State University systems, according to the bill’s text.

Acosta said Monday that he was happy that bill was approved, but he was disappointed the governor vetoed the other bill he introduced, which would have given Gold Star families the option at the DMV to customize their license plates.

“There are literally thousands of Gold Star family members, ostensibly who won’t be able to personalize a plate with their loved one’s name or date or commemorate them. So the gold star family community is very disappointed,” he said.