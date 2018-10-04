Human trafficking operation nets two arrests

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A human trafficking operation carried out by a specialty team of sheriff’s deputies netted the arrest of two men on felony charges — one a Newhall resident, the other a Studio City man.

The arrest of both men was the result of a “saturation patrol” carried out by the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Lt. Dan Stanley of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Human Trafficking Bureau.

Both suspects were arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

Joseph Broderick, a 34-year-old unemployed resident of Newhall, was arrested on suspicion of pimping. David Everston, 53, described by arresting deputies as an Uber driver from Studio City, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft.

Bail for Broderick was set at $350,000; while bail for Everston was set at $50,000.

