Man accused of sending annoying phone messages to appear in court

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita Valley man accused of sending annoying and repeated phone messages — who found himself at the center of controversy earlier this year over his alleged phone messaging — is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Shane Michael Falsey, 29, was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on June 6, on suspicion of making annoying phone calls, a misdemeanor.

He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Falsey, whose bail was set at $2,500, was released from custody about 20 minutes after he was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Two months prior to his arrest, prosecutors in Santa Clarita who reviewed allegations he sent abusive texts to women decided at the time not to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

The specific complaints presented to the District Attorney’s office dealt not with unwanted text images from the man, but with other personal alleged abuses, Alisanne Scolnik, deputy district attorney in charge of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in Santa Clarita, said at the time.

At least three women filed a complaint with the SCV Sheriff’s Station seeking justice for abusive statements Falsey allegedly made to them.

More than a handful of women shared experiences of unwanted phone messages — allegedly from Falsey — on social media and with The Signal in an effort to get something done.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt