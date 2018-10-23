Man arrested after deputy finds gun

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A deputy checking on a “suspicious” vehicle arrested the driver after having allegedly found a loaded gun in the backseat.

The incident happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Friday when a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spotted a man in a car parked near a closed business.

“A deputy was conducting patrol checks Friday in Castaic on Hasley Canyon Road when he observed an adult male in a car parked near a business,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The deputy decided to make contact with the man,” she said, noting “to first of all make sure he was OK, and (that he) didn’t need assistance of any sort.”

“After the deputy made contact with the man, he discovered there was a loaded firearm sitting on the backseat of the vehicle, and the man had a prior felony conviction for burglary,” she said.

The deputy arrested the 43-year-old Castaic man, whose occupation according to the arresting deputies was an “eBay seller,” on two felony charges, including suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm.

He was then taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail with bail set at $45,000.

