Nature center amphitheater to welcome its first performance for Santa Clarita

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Outdoor Amphitheater will be presenting, for its first performance, Volta Drum Dance on Nov. 3.

“We’ve had lots of ideas for programs,” said Ron Kraus, president of the nature center. “Volta is the first big performance.”

Volta Drum Dance was created by a diverse group with a common respect and admiration for Ghanaian dance, drumming and singing, according to its website. Headed by Ghana-native Nani Agbeli, the group developed largely from CalArts. From there, Kraus was able to connect with the group for an initial performance, he said.

“They came out, came to the site, said it would be great for a performance,” he added.

The show will give audiences multiple interactive stories centered around nature and a celebration for the harvest season’s arrival, said Linda Kopatz, publicity contact and docent at the nature center.

The amphitheater, which can seat 300 guests, is still under some construction, Kraus said. It still requires an amplified sound system and proper lighting, so the nature center asked Volta to perform in the afternoon. Given the limitations, the situation worked out perfectly for the show to go on, he said.

Moving forward, the nature center will expand by reaching out to arts programs to perform, Kraus added.

“What we’re looking at is more in the arts and cultural, things we think are appropriate,” he said.

They previously looked at nature-oriented programs for possible performances, and while there’s still a chance for that, don’t expect any rock concerts, Kraus said.

This free show starts at 3 p.m. and lasts two hours. Those who arrive early can join the family picnic, where guests can engage with the performers and their equipment. Parking and seating are first come, first serve, so guests are recommended to bring their own foldable chairs just in case.