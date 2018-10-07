Non-profit to host annual Skate-A-Thon

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

SNAP sports annual Skate-A-Thon event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 27., to raise money for the sports programs for athletes with special needs, organizers said.

“We are a sports-based program for athletes with special needs,” said Dave Chase, executive director of SNAP sports.

The event will take place at Ice Station Valencia, and is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

Since the Skate-A-Thon began six years ago, the event has provided more than $100,000 to support the sports-based programs for special needs.

Athletes, coaches and volunteers are seeking pledges to skate for 90 continuous minutes in exchange for the donations.

“It’s very similar to a walk-a-thon, but we do it on skates,” Chase said.

The skate will begin the event, followed by an exhibition game between the Los Angeles County Fire Hockey and Valencia SNAP Flyers.

“The goal is to enjoy hockey, a good time and celebrate the day while we raise some money,” Chase said.

To honor the local firefighters, SNAP Sports will be donating 10 percent of the proceeds from event to the Quinones family in memory of Arnie Quinones, according to the event’s website.

Quinones died in the line of duty during the Station Fire in 2009.

The rest of the proceeds from the event will go back to SNAP Sports programming for their athletes with special needs.

The organization will conduct a raffle will be held at the end of the event, Chase said. Some prizes include Princess Cruises travel package, Oaks in Valencia golf outing and gift cards.

SNAP Sports currently offers four sports programs including, road running, flag football and cheer, ice hockey and developmental ice skating, Chase said.

“There is a level of satisfaction when someone has been told they are special needs becomes special for another reason,” he said. “They are told they can’t do something, and now they are doing something not many people can do. It’s nothing short of miraculous.”

For more information on the event, or to donate, visit snaphockey.org/skate-a-thon/.