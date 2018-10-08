Oktoberfest, coming to an area near you

By Michele Buttelman

1 min ago

It’s time to celebrate brews and Braunschweiger, ales and Alpine games, as well as lederhosen and dirndls and all things German.

Now remembered mostly as an annual Bavarian harvest festival the first Oktoberfest was held in on Oct. 17, 1810, in Munich, to celebrate the marriage of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The newlyweds enjoyed the festivities so much, they suggested making it an annual event.

There are many Oktoberfest events around Southern California. Some celebrations have already started and are held weekends through the end of October and others are one day only events.

You can choose between family-friendly and adults only.

However you enjoy your beer and bratwurst it’s time to get your Oktoberfest “on.”

Santa Clarita

Wolf Creek Brewery, Spiegeltent 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, 91355

Friday, 7-11 p.m.; Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 19-20

Santa Clarita Oktoberfest, everyone’s favorite Munich-in-the-Santa Clarita Valley beer experience is celebrating its fifth anniversary. A variety of German and German-style beers will be poured in and around the Crystal Palace Flemish Spiegeltent, adding to the authentic ambiance. German foods, music, and games.

General Admission tickets $27.50 in advance ($45 at the gate) include entry into the festival event, a free promotional German beer glass and one beer. All entertainment and games are included. Additional drink tickets are $8 each. Complimentary water will be available throughout the festival grounds.

VIP tickets $75 include admission into the festival event, a free promotional glass beer stein, and two VIP beer/wine tokens. VIPs also enjoy a separate registration line, access to the VIP seating area with dedicated bar and complimentary German beer food.

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-clarita-oktoberfest-tickets-49458784556

Los Angeles

Pershing Square 532 S. Olive St., Downtown L.A. 90013

Saturday, Sunday Oct. 20-21 2-10 p.m.

The third annual Oktoberfest will be held in Pershing Square in Downtown L.A.

Spend the weekend living it up with during this fun, cultural event. Local breweries and California beers and authentic German Beer from Paulaner, the No. 1 Oktoberfest beer in the world. Food includes traditional bratwursts and pretzels to Thai-Mexican fusion. Live music includes local bands (The Tom Nolan Band), rockabilly groups, beat boxers and Hazelnuss closing both nights. Admission: $5. Purchase of a tasting package ($20-$70) will cover admission.

Info: https://oktoberfestdtla.com

Huntington Beach

Old World German Village, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, 92647

Now thru Oct. 28

Wednesdays and Thursdays (6:30-10:30 p.m.) are free admission family nights. Fridays and Saturdays (6:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.) are adult nights 21 and older only and Sundays (2-7:30 p.m.) is Kinderfest with Dachshund Races at 3 p.m.

Held since 1977, this Oktoberfest offers authentic German food (voted “Best Bratwurst” in California), imported German Beers, German bands straight from Germany, other festivities, competitions and games.

Info: oldword.ws

Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Lake Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.

Saturdays (noon-midnight) and Sundays (noon-5:30 p.m.) now through Nov. 3.

Cost: Saturdays $22.99 for adults, $17.49 for seniors (62+) and $10 for children 12 and under; Sunday admission prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children 12 and under are free. Saturday, Nov. 3 is a special encore celebration with general admission tickets at $15.99 for adults, $11.99 for seniors (62+), and $9 for children 12 and under.

Three expanded “bier gartens,” live music, vendor booths and kids’ games. Contests include beer stein-carrying contest, stein holding, beer drinking contest and log sawing competition. Food and beer are purchased with Burgermeister Bucks.

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest delivers a genuine Bavarian-style celebration with alpine scenery and heritage that reflects the spirit of the original Oktoberfest. It is highly recommended to pre-purchase tickets for all Saturdays in October.

Info: Tickets, Burgermeister Party Packs, visit BigBearEvents.com, Facebook or call 909-585-3000.

Lake Arrowhead

Lake Arrowhead Village, 28200 State Hwy. 189, Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Now through Oct 28. Saturdays noon-8 p.m. and Sundays noon-6 p.m.

Celebrate Oktoberfest on weekends in this genuine Alpine village with authentic food and free entertainment. Games include stein holding, sausage toss, beer chug and more. Imported German and European beers on tap. German sausage, pretzels and other German delicacies. Join in the “Chicken Dance.”

Info: www.lakearrowheadoktoberfest.com

Ocean Beach Oktoberfest

Newport Avenue and Abbott Street in Ocean Beach, San Diego, 92107

Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct 12-13

This eclectic, beachside festival includes a variety of activities, contests and entertainment with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

The event begins 3:30 p.m. Friday with live music in the 21 and older beer garden. Saturday morning festivities start with a drill instructor workout on the beach, followed at 9 a.m. with the fifth annual OB Brat Trot, a fundraiser sponsored by the Ocean Beach Community Foundation. All ages; registration is $25 per family for the 2K Family Fun Run at 9 a.m. and $30 per person for the 5K Beach Run at 10 a.m. Registration for the 5K Beach Run includes free entrance into the beer garden and two complimentary beers for runners 21 and older. A German microbrew tasting benefits the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. Tasting tickets are $30, and will be sold online at www.OBOktoberfest.com prior to the event and at the gate until sold out.

The free, beachside, all-ages stage offers the OB Oktoberfest band and food and craft vendor area on the Veterans Plaza lawn. Beer garden entertainment with live music, the annual Sausage Toss Competition with $1,000 cash prize and bratwurst-eating, stein-holding and other competitions.

Info: www.oboktoberfest.com

Pomona

Oktoberfest at Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, 91768 Expo Hall 4

Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 5-20 6 p.m.-midnight

Home of the L.A. County Fair, the Fairplex turns into a German wonderland for Oktoberfest. Expect Bavarian music, beer and plenty of pretzels. Enjoy bratwurst, knockwurst and sweet corn while knocking back authentic German suds at this 21 and older event.

Tickets: $10.

Info: www.fairplex.com/events/viewevent/oktoberfest-oct-2018-5-6

Torrance

Alpine Village Oktoberfest 50th Anniversary, 833 W Torrance Blvd., Torrance, 90502; Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 27.

This is the oldest Oktoberfest celebration in Southern California. Beer (Paulaner from Germany, as well as local craft beers), food includes pork schnitzel sandwiches, a market selling German sausages and baked goods and entertainment includes Bavarian singing and dancing.

Sundays are family days and celebrate special various groups or activities, including German-American heritage.

USA Today named this event one of the best Oktoberfests in the world. Held in a 32,000-square-foot tent, tables are on a first-come, first-served basis, no reservations.

The event is 21 and older on Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome on Sunday.

Tickets: $20-$75.

Info: http://alpinevillagecenter.com/oktoberfest