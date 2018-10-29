Popular doorbell video technology captures pumpkin thieves at work in Valencia

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Since Sunday afternoon, scores of Valencia residents in the tiny suburb of North Park have been studying video footage of a man seen stealing a pumpkin from the front of a home.

In the black and white video footage captured by Ring surveillance technology, the white-looking pumpkins can be seen lining the sidewalk.

Then, at about 4 p.m., one row of pumpkins is suddenly shortened when a man is seen running from the front of the house to a waiting car across the street, having stolen the pumpkin nearest the curb.

Now residents want to know the identity of the pumpkin thief.

According to the social media network of residents who installed the same Ring surveillance technology, the pumpkin theft has enjoyed more than 5,000 views.

Sadly, it’s not the only pumpkin theft captured on video.

Comments posted by some of the viewers range from “grown man stealing pumpkins — unbelievable” to “probably the same person that stole another neighbor’s pumpkin (described) in an earlier post.”

Two days earlier, a man in a yellow hooded sweatshirt was recorded by Ring surveillance walking up to the doorstep of another Valencia home, reaching down, grabbing a grapefruit-sized pumpkin and then walking quickly to the sidewalk.

The crime happened at 2:19 a.m. Saturday.

Same pumpkin thief?

Residents are not sure.

Did they contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station?

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff, said Monday: “No one has contacted us about this.”

