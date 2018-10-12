Reach for cash register leads to couple’s arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An Alameda couple were arrested on suspicion of robbery after one of them allegedly reached into an open cash register and grabbed some cash.

A man and a woman — described by arresting deputies as a 31-year-old janitor and a 23-year-old aesthetician — were arrested Wednesday about 5 p.m.

“Last Friday, around 12:45 p.m., deputies responded to a business located on the 31550 block of Castaic Road in Castaic,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A man and woman were reportedly in an argument with employees over wanting their money back,” she said. “After making threatening comments, one of the suspects allegedly reaching over the counter, opened the cash register, and took money out.

“The couple then left the location and took off in their vehicle,” Miller said. “They were later detained and arrested on robbery charges.

Bail for each suspect was set at $50,000.

