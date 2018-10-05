Registration still open for upcoming AARP driving safety class

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

The SCV Senior Center will offer an AARP driving safety class Oct. 19.

The class will consist of two, 4-hour sessions, with one session intended as a refresher class for residents who have previously taken the 8-hour class before.

“The session is split knowing people might not want to sit for eight hours straight, so there is a break,” said Robin Clough, director of volunteers and recreation at the Senior Center.

Open to the public, participants will receive the latest tips and steps older drivers ought to know, including newer state laws, Clough said. Presented by AARP representative Henry Sanchez, the class will also provide guests with information and age-appropriate scenarios, including hearing and vision issues, to take into consideration while driving.

Those who appear for the class will also receive the latest “California Driver’s Handbook” from the Department of Motor Vehicles, Clough said.

Serving as a forum between the AARP and seniors, Clough said it’s a great event and guests enjoy it for its relevance to improve their driving.

The class begins at 12:30 p.m. and is expected to end at 4:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. Those who want to sit in on the class will pay $15 if they are AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. Payment will be cash or check only, and guests must bring a driver’s license. AARP members must bring membership documentation.

To register, call 661-259-9444.