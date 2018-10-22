Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm earns national awards

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Stay Green, a Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm, has received recognition for its regional and local projects in a national industry-wide competition, the company announced Tuesday.

The Stay Green team earned three national awards for landscaping excellence from the National Association of Landscape Professionals, which recognizes the nation’s best landscaping projects through its annual awards program.

“These awards are a welcomed recognition of the dedication and professionalism our team members bring to their profession every day,” Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo said in a statement. “We’re proud our team members care deeply about making every property look its best with healthy, sustainable landscaping.”

Stay Green received NALP Bronze Awards for various commercial and residential housing projects located throughout Southern California, including the Burbank Village Walk luxury condos in downtown Burbank; The Vineyards at Palmdale, a home development for mid-sized families and The Ranch at Fair Oaks, a community of single-family homes in Canyon Country.

The NALP recognizes companies across the country for their superior projects in the areas of landscaping, lawn care and interior maintenance, design and build, installation, container plantings and erosion control.

Projects, which range in size and scope, are judged based on several components such as the degree of difficulty, the appearance of annual color and ground cover and overall appearance.

“These awards are a reminder that we continue to hit the mark in going above and beyond for our clients,” said Angelo in a statement.

The NALP awards will be officially presented in October during the “Landscapes 2018” expo and conference in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the news release.

Stay Green, located at 26415 Summit Cir., has served the Southern California area since the 1970s. The company now has more than 300 employees working in five divisions, including Landscape Maintenace, Plant Health Care and Water Management Services.