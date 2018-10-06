SCCS football looking to get back to its winning ways against Temple City

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals host the Temple City Rams in their final preleague game of the year at Valencia High School tonight.

Dropping a tough game against Rancho Christian last weekend, 41-35, the Cardinals fell in overtime after the Eagles scored on a one-yard rush touchdown.

SCCS (4-2 overall) will look to rebound against a Temple City team that gave up 42 points in their third loss of the season against Monrovia just a week ago.

The Cardinals leading rusher on the year Lucas Pettee hopes to get back to form after posting his second worse rushing performance of the season after finishing with just 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. The nine carries were a season-low for Pettee.

“We always want to have a solid run game” said SCCS coach Mark Bates. “Last game it just got to be one of those games that they really keyed in on the run, but Lucas made some big plays in the passing game for us. At this point in the season we have established ourselves and our offense.”

The fifteenth rated passer in the state, Blake Kirshner, according to MaxPreps.com will look to add to his already impressive resume throwing for 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns on the year.

Kirshner will look to get his favorite targets: Ethan and Carson Schwesinger, who lead the team with 31 and 30 receptions, respectively. The brother duo has combined to catch 14 touchdowns on the year.

The Rams (2-3, 0-1 in Rio Honda League) are coming off two straight losses giving up a combined 70 points over the two-game span.

The Cardinals secondary will look to force multiple turnovers against the Rams quarterback, Alex Vera, who is coming off a lack-luster performance completing 5-of-17 passes for 93 yards and two interceptions in last week’s loss.

Neutralizing running back Samuel Jackimowicz who has rushed 85 times on the year for 415 yards and five touchdowns will be the Cardinals next point of attack.

“They are running like an old-fashioned football team that I grew up watching in the 70’s and 80’s with two tight-ends and a Power I,” Bates said. “So we are going to have to make sure we are sound defensively, that we tackle well and that we realize that we are in it for the long haul. I think we are ready and I was really pleased how our defense played with the toughness and effort they put into the last game.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.