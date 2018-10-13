SCCS opens up league play against Polytechnic

By Dan Lovi

2 hours ago

SCCS will open Prep League play Saturday night, facing a Polytechnic team that has played well both offensively and defensively so far this season.

The Cardinals haven’t been too shabby themselves on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense.

SCCS (5-2) quarterback Blake Kirshner has completed 126-of-200 passes for 2,065 yards, 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions so far this season. He’s added four rushing scores as well.

“We never have to worry about if [Kirshner] is ready or not because he’s just consistently great,” SCCS wide receiver Kade Kalinske said. “He’s what we like to call and RKG, right kind of guy, because he just consistently makes the right decisions as a man on and off the field. He’s just a natural born leader.”

In SCCS’s final preleague game last week, Kirshner and Kalinske connected five times for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-19 win over Temple City.

The senior quarterback has been spreading the wealth to a multitude of receivers, as four players have logged at least 20 catches.

One SCCS wideout, John Keane, only has eight catches, but they have gone for 226 yards and five touchdowns.

“Our offense has always been our strong point and it’s just so fun playing alongside such a diverse group of athletes,” Kalinske said. “The amount of skill that we have and the amount of work that we’ve put in, it’s impossible for our offense to have an off day because someone is always stepping up and making plays.”

Polytechnic (5-1) gave up a ton of points last week in its 53-34 win against Viewpoint, but up until then the defense had been playing well, allowing only 20 points in its two games prior.

SCCS will have its hands full in the trenches, and the O-line will do its best to give Kirshner time to operate.

“Polytechnic is a smart football team, but we just need to focus on us and our jobs and trust in our preparation and we’re confident that we’ll walk off of that field with a win,” Kalinske said. “I can’t wait to watch Polytechnic try to handle our endless weapons on offense.”

The Panthers’ offense has averaged 35.8 points per game this season, led by dynamic junior running back Jackson Treister.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.