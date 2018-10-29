Speeding suspect pulled wet and handcuffed from Pyramid Lake after pursuit

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A young motorist stopped for allegedly speeding near Pyramid Lake — who bolted from arresting officers and ran handcuffed down a steep embankment — was later pulled dripping wet from the water.

The incident began shortly after 9:35 a.m. Monday, when California Highway Patrol officers stopped a motorist described only as a man in early 20 s.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, remained at the scene of the traffic stop.

“The officer made a stop for speeding and found out there were warrants for the man’s arrest,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.

“Once he was pulled over, he decided to run on foot, handcuffed,” he said, noting the man’s hands were handcuffed behind his back.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were informed of the incident, Greengard said.

“The sheriff’s deputies had a boat on the lake and they helped us look for him,” he said.

The suspect was plucked from the water at Pyramid Lake and taken to the boat launch area where CHP officers took the man into custody.

“They (deputies) transferred him to the docks,” Greengard said, noting the suspect was then taken to the CHP Newhall-area Station.

CHP officers recovered a handgun from inside the stopped vehicle.

