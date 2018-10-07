Teams wheeled through the Child and Family Center’s Trike Derby

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Child & Family Center hosted its second annual Trike Derby on Saturday at Wolf Creek Brewery.

Spectators and team members screamed and cheered as participants rode tricycles on a small course cordoned off with flags and cones, with sharp turns around beer kegs.

Each team of four participants was sponsored by companies competing in the tricycle relay races.

The participants dressed up, and spectators were able to vote on the team with the best costumes.

“What’s more fun than grown ups dressed in silly outfits riding tricycles for a good cause,” said Laina McFerren, co-founder of Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia.

The teams competing included Child & Family Center, Valencia BMW, Lentini Financial Advisory, Wolf Creek Brewery, Skyline Home Loans, American Family Funding, Scorpion, Martin and Company Tax and Wealth Advisors, AutoNation Valencia Chevrolet and Mercedes-Benz of Valencia.

Following the trike races, blues band Kelly’s Lot and Friends performed in the “Spiegeltent,” said McFerren.

Beer, food trucks and raffles accompanied the trike derby races and live entertainment.

“We are recording this and live streaming it on the internet,” said Cheryl Jones, vice president of community outreach for the Child and Family Center. “It is being streamed all over the world.”

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the Center and the concert proceeds will support their domestic violence programs.

“The Child & Family Center earlier this year merged with the Domestic Violence Center,” Jones said.

The Child & Family Center’s mission is to change lives and heal relationships by helping people thrive through education, treatment, prevention and advocacy, according to the organization’s website.

“It’s just a great way to spend an afternoon, a lot of silly ways to try and raise some money for a really great cause. We encourage people who missed it this year to make sure they don’t miss it next year,” McFerren said.

For more information about the Center’s services and upcoming events, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.