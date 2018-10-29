This week’s calendar

By Signal Staff

27 mins ago

Ongoing

Santa Clarita City Council Meetings second and fourth Tuesday of every month 6 p.m. Council meetings are also broadcast live on SCV TV channel 20 and on the city’s website. Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: City Clerk’s office Clerk’s office: (661) 255-4391.

Sundays 7:30 a.m. Dragon Boat Paddling. Experience a long Dragon boat with the Castaic Lake Dragon Boat team and a two-hour physical workout. Free, no experience necessary. Paddle and PFD personal flotation device provided. Info: https://teamdragoneyes.my-free.website (213) 447-5707.

Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m. The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society invites guests to visit Heritage Junction Historic Park inside William S. Hart Park in Newhall. Tours are held every Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. 24101 Newhall Ave, Newhall. Info: https://scvhs.org.

Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m. Remo Community Drumming Experience is an hour of fun entry-level experiential music making with drums and percussion that is accessible to everyone. Family-friendly environment with facilitator. All ages and levels of ability are welcome and no prior musical experience is necessary. Drums and percussion instruments provided at no cost. Free. Info: santaclaritaarts.com.

Saturdays thru Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to noon. Trails and Open Space Beautification Projects. Join a group of dedicated volunteers and help clean up and maintain City trails. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m. Family Nature Walk and a Native Live Animal Presentation at 1 p.m. Free. Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall. Info: www.placerita.org.

Second Saturday of the month, 8 a.m. a docent-led bird walk for beginning to advanced birders. Bring binoculars, a field guide and water. 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall. Info: www.placerita.org.

First, second and third Thursdays of each month 6-9 p.m. ARTree Figure Drawing. Visit ARTree Community Arts Center for a chance to really explore your creative potential using a live model. Just drop in and bring a pencil and paper. $10 donation. ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Newhall. Info: http://theartree.org.

Saturdays and Sundays (except rainy days and holidays) 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Gibbon Conservation Center is open to the public. A tour is given at 10 a.m. and self-guided tours are available at all times. Admission: $15 (adults); $12 (teens and students); $10 (seniors); $5 (children 6-12); $0 (Children under 5). Gibbon Conservation Center, 19100 Esguerra Road Saugus. Info: http://www.gibboncenter.org

Events By Date

Sunday, Oct. 28 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Halloween at The Gentle Barn, the annual Gentle Halloween. Activities include: 18th birthday party for Truffles the Pig, costume contests, a Gentle 12 sponsor and feeding pumpkins to the animals. Tickets should be reserved at www.gentlebarn.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 30 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft Fair 2018. Craft Fair at Henry Mayo Center in Education Rooms 4-7. All proceeds from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary benefit Patient Care Services. Henry Mayo Center, Education Rooms 4-7 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia, Education Rooms 4-7. Info: email: Garciaap@henrymayo.com

Tuesday, Oct. 30 6-7:30 p.m. Women 2 Women Tour. Come join the movement to network with women in your local community and engage more women in a productive conversation about the relationship between our lives, our work, and the political process. The Women2Women Tour in Santa Clarita will feature a networking reception followed by a candid panel discussion moderated by SCTV Anchor Tami Edwards. The panel will feature actress and businesswoman Vivica A. Fox, the founder of the Women2Women tour Sarah Chamberlain, and more guests to be announced. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia Info: https://w2wtour.com/event/santaclarita/

Wednesday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. to noon. Morning Plein Aire Painting. Meets last Wednesday of the month in a different location. The event is free, but register in advance: www.santaclaritaartists.org/plein-aire-events.html.

Thursday, Nov. 1 3-6 p.m. Operation Gratitude: Halloween Candy Buy Back. Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry will be hosting its 10th anniversary Operation Gratitude: Halloween Candy Buy Back event. Candy will be sent it to troops serving overseas. Bring wrapped Halloween candy and we’ll buy it for $1 per pound. Students can write letters of gratitude to the troops and meet with local military soldiers, who will be in attendance. All participants get dental goodies, participate in fun Halloween-themed mini games and chances to win prizes. Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry 27450 Tourney Road, Suite 250, Valencia Info: 661-259-4474 or email info@yourvalenciadentist.com.

Thursday, Nov. 1 6:30-8:30 p.m. Caring for the Top 30 Plants for the SCV. You’ve selected and installed plants new in your landscape, but how do you care for them? Learn maintenance techniques of the top 30 plants for the SCV (and others) so that they’ll thrive in the SCV climate. Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: http://yourscvwater.com/index.php/event/gardening-class-caring-for-the-top-30-plants-for-the-scv/

Friday, Nov. 2, 8-10 p.m. Comedy Mashup is a monthly series that brings together working comedians from all over Southern California for a night of laughs. The evening includes both stand up and improv performances. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. Adults, ages 18 and older. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the bar. Doors open one hour before showtime. The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall. Info: http://atthemain.org.

Saturday, Nov. 3 7:30-11 a.m. Santa Clarita Heart Walk. The American Heart Association is hosting the 2018 Los Angeles Heart Walk event in Santa Clarita, 23520 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, 91355. Info: http://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/WSA-WesternStatesAffiliate?sid=2156&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=3477

Saturday, Sunday Nov. 3-4 6:15-10 a.m. Santa Clarita Marathon Volunteers. Volunteer for the Santa Clarita Marathon. Visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com for more information and to register to volunteer.

Saturday, Sunday Nov. 3-4, 7 a.m. Santa Clarita Marathon. The Santa Clarita Marathon, which is an official qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, will test the physical boundaries of the human body. The weekend will include a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K run, 5K run and Mayor’s Walk. To enhance the running experience, Santa Clarita Marathon races will take place over two days, Nov. 3-4. Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia Info: http://scmarathon.org

Saturday, 8 a.m-5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3-4 Santa Clarita Marathon Health and Fitness Expo. Visit more than 50 health-related vendors and information booths. Runners may sign up for events and race participants pick-up race bibs and t-shirts. Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia. Info: http://scmarathon.org/general-information/health-and-fitness-expo/

Saturday, Sunday Nov. 3-4 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Annual Holiday Boutique. Hosted by Grace for Moms. Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita More than 60 vendors, bake sale, gourmet food trucks. Raffle prizes from vendors, local businesses, restaurants, and family and child activities Free admission. Info: https://gbcgraceformoms.wordpress.com/annualboutique/

Saturday, Nov. 3. 9 a.m. to noon. SCV Soils and Fertilizers. The health of your plants depends on the soil they’re planted in and the fertilizer you use. Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: http://yourscvwater.com/index.php/event/scv-soils-and-fertilizers/

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boutique Fantastique. Saugus High School PTSO will be hosting their 29th Annual Boutique Fantastique. With 100+vendors offering handcrafted items, holiday items, food, jewelry and so much more, there is something for everyone. All proceeds benefit the Saugus High PTSO Scholarship fund. Come early, first 250 shoppers receive a surprise bag. Saugus High School, Gymnasium 21900 West Centurion Way, Saugus Info: www.facebook.com/Saugus-High-School-Boutique-Fantastique-294020050779660/

Sunday, Nov. 4, 3-7 p.m. Boots and Barrels presented By Soroptimist of Valencia Ticket includes admission to the event, along with six wine or beer tastings of your choice. Line dancing and jam-packed raffles. Food trucks will be onsite to buy some grub. Benefits local programs that support women and girls. Live Your Dream is an award program that gives women the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Wolf Creek Brewery 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia Info: https://sivalencia.org/boots-and-barrels

Thursday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m. The Local Group Astronomy Club meets at Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, 91355. Open to the public. Info: www.lgscv.org

Friday, Nov. 9, Friday Night Movies at College of the Canyons. See unique films you might have missed. Host and moderator Gary Peterson will discuss details of the films. All films are free and open to the public. Friday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. “Autism in Love”; 8 p.m., “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”; Friday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”; 8 p.m. “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”; Friday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. “Three Identical Strangers”; 8 p.m. “Disobedience.” College of the Canyons, Hasley Hall, Room 101, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 5-6 p.m. Keeping Your Brain Healthy. Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. Second Tuesday of each month. Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, Room 1 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia Register/info: Adrianna Guadarrama, 818-830-4738, aguadarrama@alzgla.org.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Twilight Hike Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall Info. www.placerita.org.

Sunday, Nov. 18 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Red Carpet Runway fashion show. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia General seating $85

Info/tickets: www.sigscv.org/fashionshow-sponsorship.